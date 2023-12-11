Search

Road travel to get costlier as Punjab approves toll tax on 18 more roads 

01:33 PM | 11 Dec, 2023
LAHORE – The interim government in the country's most populated region Punjab is taking more steps to generate funds, and the provincial cabinet now decided to collect toll tax on more roads and highways.

Toll Tax is the charge that commuters need to pay to cross certain interstate roads and highways. These roads are termed toll roads and are under the control of provincial authorities.

In a major development, the caretaker setup led by Naqvi gave nod to impose toll tax on a network of 18 key highways.

The government decided to make changes in a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The roads coming under the new toll tax are Kasur Road, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Chicha Watani.

Vehicle owners entering Bahawalpur to Hashilpur to Chishtian will also need to pay road tax.

Furthermore, several highways in Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, and Sheikhupura have also been picked for the reinstatement of toll taxes. A notification will be issued by the Finance and Communication departments in the coming days.

The government's decision to add more highways under toll tax category will burden commuters but will help government to garner more funds fore more infrastructure projects.

