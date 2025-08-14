Man with world’s largest Penis lands in hospital after shower disaster; full details here

LONDON – A British man famous for having world’s largest penis suffered injuries in what he calls a “very embarrassing” accident. Matt Barr, whose penis measures a record-breaking 14.5 inches, reportedly slipped in the shower after his enormous member blocked his view, causing him to fall headfirst and fracture his shoulder.

Barr, an AI specialist from London, has even had a cast of his giant penis displayed at Iceland’s Phallological Museum. But life with such extraordinary anatomy isn’t all glory, he says it creates daily challenges, from clothing struggles to faintness during arousal, and even bizarre propositions from strangers.

Sharing his ordeal, Matt said he had close calls before, but never anything this severe. To prevent future tumbles, he’s slowing down in the shower and using a bathmat, but even private bathrooms now feel risky.

Public situations can be tricky too. Barr once had to leave a hotel pool because the outline of his penis was too noticeable, despite wearing dark swim trunks with compression shorts underneath.

The well-endowed Brit has also fielded unusual requests from admirers fascinated by his anatomy, though he has no interest in monetizing his size now due to his age and personal responsibilities.

Barr’s story is a striking reminder that having a record-breaking penis may turn heads but it can also lead to painful, awkward, and downright dangerous situations.