Minister distributes free fuel to motorcyclists displaying Pakistani flags on Independence Day

CHINIOT – Federal Minister for the Board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, provided free petrol to motorcyclists in Chiniot who displayed the Pakistani flag in celebration of Independence Day.

According to reports, the Chiniot-born minister offered this unique gift by giving 5 liters of free petrol per motorcyclist from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the occasion.

Qaiser Sheikh said he has been distributing free petrol to the public on Independence Day for the past 25 years.

He added that on August 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., rickshaw drivers will also receive free petrol.