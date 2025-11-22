iPhone 16 Installment Plans in Pakistan with monthly payments as low as Rs19,000

iPhone prices continue to remain at high due to massive taxes but Apple lovers have reason to celebrate.

You can now buy iPhone 16 with an incredible installment offer, featuring 0% markup plans and ultra-flexible payment options. According to newest pricing listed on Alfa Mall, customers can pick from multiple installment durations depending on their Bank Alfalah credit card limit and personal preference.

Whether you want to pay quickly with zero percent markup or stretch it over 36 months with a low monthly cost, there’s a plan for everyone.

iPhone 16 Pro Installment Plans

Installment Processing Fee Installment 3 Months (0% Markup) 3% Rs134,666 6 Months (0% Markup) 8% Rs67,333 9 Months (Markup) 2.5% Rs 52,768 12 Months (Markup) 2.5% Rs41,549 24 Months (Markup) 2.5% Rs 24,755 36 Months (Markup) 2.5% Rs 19,190

These figures come straight from the installment summary shown in the screenshot, ensuring complete accuracy.

This offer is exclusive to Bank Alfalah credit card holders. A one-time processing fee applies: 3% or 8% for 0% markup plans. The deal includes a 2-year warranty, adding even more value to your purchase.

