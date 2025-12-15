Justice Jahangiri raises concerns over CJ Dogar-led bench in degree case

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Tariq Jahangiri raised concerns over the impartiality of the bench hearing his degree dispute case.

He expressed a lack of confidence in the bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, requesting the case be transferred to another bench.

The case, involving a long-standing dispute over Justice Jahangiri’s degree, was being heard by a bench consisting of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan. During the hearing, Justice Jahangiri and the Islamabad Bar Association’s lawyer appeared before the court.

CJ Dogar remarked that he was only interested in hearing Justice Jahangiri’s side of the case. However, Justice Jahangiri raised objections, stating that the case had been pending for 34 years, and he had only received a notice on Thursday without the petition copy.

He pointed out the conflict of interest due to the chief justice’s involvement, stating that such cases are typically heard by a single bench, not a division bench. Justice Jahangiri further added that he had been removed from judicial work, which had never happened before.

The high court has ordered the Registrar of Karachi University to appear with the relevant records and directed Justice Jahangiri to be provided with the petition and all necessary documents. The case has been adjourned until Thursday, December 18.