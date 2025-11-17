Apple likely to launch first foldable iPhone in 2026

Apple is planning to change its years-old tradition of launching new iPhones every year.

According to a report, Apple will not introduce the standard iPhone 18 in 2026. Instead, it will launch it later to reduce pressure on employees and increase revenue.

The report states that only the iPhone 18 Pro models will be released in 2026.

It also mentions that, along with the Pro models, Apple will introduce its first foldable iPhone in 2026.

This foldable iPhone will be one of the most important devices launched by the company in recent years.

Other models of the iPhone 18 series—standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, and iPhone 18e—will be introduced sometime between March and May 2027.

For years, Apple has been launching new iPhones during an event held in September.

However, SE or “e” versions of the iPhone are usually released earlier in the year.

According to various rumors, the foldable iPhone will have a camera built into the display and will be book-style—meaning the screen can open and close like a book.

The foldable iPhone is also expected to have a strong battery, but these features will not come cheap.

Although the exact price is not confirmed, earlier reports suggested it could cost between 2100 and 2500 dollars.

Some reports also claim that the first foldable iPhone may be between 7.9 and 8.3 inches in size.

It will feature a flexible OLED display that will not get damaged even after thousands of folds.

It will also include a powerful new processor and an advanced camera system.