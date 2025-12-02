Lahore launches free Wi-Fi facility at THESE bus stops

LAHORE – The Punjab Transport Company has launched free Wi-Fi facility at several bus stops across Lahore.

PTC has introduced the service under the Empower Project, aimed at providing easy internet access to commuters, pedestrians, and travelers.

Initially, the service has been launched at 10 bus stops, including prominent locations like Shaukat Khanum, Township Model Bazaar, MM Alam Road, Karim Block, Hussain Chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig, Barkat Market, Jinnah Hospital, and Wafaqi Colony.

Authorities have announced that by the end of December, Wi-Fi services will be extended to 25 bus stops, with further expansion planned in the coming phases to ensure more citizens can benefit from the service.

Earlier this year, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) revealed the “CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi Service” is now active at 442 locations in Lahore, where more than 58 million users have accessed the internet, consuming 1,191 terabytes of data to date. Daily usage averages around 4.5 TB of data by 350,000 users, spokesperson said.

The service has also been rolled out in 952 locations across 23 districts, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh and Hafizabad.