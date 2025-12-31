Pakistan welcomes 2026 with fireworks and festivities across major cities

KARACHI – The new year was welcomed across the country with celebrations and fireworks in various cities.

In the federal capital Islamabad, Karachi, and other major cities, the arrival of the new year was marked at midnight with grand celebrations and spectacular fireworks.

A magnificent New Year ceremony was held at the Governor House in Karachi, where fireworks lit up the sky to welcome 2026. A large number of people also participated in the celebrations.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab joined the New Year festivities at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim. During the musical night, singers performed folk songs in regional languages, followed by a grand fireworks display at midnight.

The federal capital Islamabad also witnessed enthusiastic New Year celebrations. Citizens came out of their homes, and a spectacular fireworks show was held at the Emirates Downtown building on Expressway, illuminating the sky with vibrant colors.

Despite rain and cold weather, people continued celebrating. Sometimes light drizzle and sometimes heavy rain persisted, but women, children, and youth wrapped in warm clothes and holding umbrellas still gathered at the Expressway.

Heavy rain and cold weather could not stop the spirited youngsters, as a large number of motorcycle riders gathered in front of the Sawan Garden Gate.

In Lahore, the New Year celebration took place at Liberty Chowk with a grand fireworks display. A large number of citizens were present there, and the fireworks were arranged by the Punjab government.

On the occasion of New Year celebrations, a heavy police contingent and traffic wardens were also deployed at Liberty Chowk to ensure security and traffic management