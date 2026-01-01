First rays of 2026 shine in Pakistan amid Prayers, Hopes for a Better Year

LAHORE – The first sunrise of 2026 carried messages of hope, gratitude, prayers, and long-awaited good news. The year 2025, marked by both bitter and sweet memories, faded into the pages of history, while the new year has begun with renewed faith, divine blessings, and optimism for a brighter future.

In Karachi, the first rays of the 2026 sun appeared at 7:17 am, painting as number of citizens gathered at Hill Park, capturing the historic first sunrise of the year on their cameras. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, hope, and dreams of a better tomorrow.

Mosques across the country resonated with special prayers for Pakistan’s security, progress, prosperity, and peace. Citizens expressed heartfelt hopes for global harmony and stability, with a special focus on Pakistan’s future.

In Rawalpindi and Islamabad, heavy rainfall prevented residents from witnessing the first sunrise of the year. However, the downpour was widely hailed as a divine blessing. After four months of drought, the rain is being described as the second major good news of the new year.

Early morning thunderstorms brought intense rainfall, soaking the cities, washing parks and trees, and refreshing the atmosphere with renewed life.

The first day of 2026 started with Fajr prayers in mosques across the twin cities. Despite the persistent rain, an unusually large number of worshippers attended congregational prayers. Special supplications were offered for Pakistan’s development, prosperity, security, and a strong, stable future.

Zardari, Shehbaz Stress Hope, Unity, and Progress for Pakistan

As Pakistan welcomed New Year, President Asif Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif delivered powerful messages urging citizens and political forces to recommit themselves to safeguarding the nation amid mounting domestic and global challenges.

In his New Year statement, President Zardari stressed that the people and political groups must come together to protect Pakistan’s shared future in the face of rising economic, security, and geopolitical pressures. He called for unity, determination, and a renewed sense of responsibility to steer the nation through uncertain times.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Pakistan’s unwavering spirit and resilience, honoring the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. He pledged to accelerate economic reforms, strengthen governance, and ensure that Pakistan continues to play a constructive role on the global stage, promoting peace and stability worldwide.

Both leaders’ messages reflect a sense of optimism and determination, highlighting Pakistan’s ability to withstand challenges while charting a path toward a stronger, more prosperous future.