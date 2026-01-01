Javed Akhtar Odho made acting Sindh IGP after Memon’s retirement

KARACHI – Javed Akhtar Odho has officially took charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, after retirement of Ghulam Nabi Memon.

A Grade-21 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Odho received the official notification confirming his appointment just a day after being named Sindh’s new IGP. The move marks the latest step in a remarkable career spanning over 25 years.

Odho joined police force in late 90s, as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Larkana, and steadily climbed the ranks while holding key leadership roles across multiple districts including Ghotki, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Matiari, and Hyderabad. His tenure also included critical assignments in the Special Branch, showcasing his expertise in law enforcement and security operations.

Throughout his career, he served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in West Karachi, the Special Branch in Sukkur, the Rapid Response Force (RRF), and Karachi’s administrative and finance departments. He also served in Balochistan in 2019, and later held senior positions such as Additional IG for Research and Development, Special Branch, and Investigation in Sindh, further solidifying his reputation as a seasoned police leader.

Odho was appointed Karachi’s police chief, a high-profile role he relinquished during the by-elections. He later returned to Karachi as Additional IG in July 2024, demonstrating his continued commitment to law enforcement in the province.

His appointment as Sindh IGP comes at a crucial time, as the province faces complex security, administrative, and law enforcement challenges. Observers note that his extensive experience across districts and critical police departments equips him to lead Sindh Police with strategic vision and operational efficiency.