PAF F-16s shoot down Two Kamikaze Drones over Islamabad

Two suspected suicide drones triggered major security scare over Islamabad earlier today after they were intercepted and destroyed by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 fighter jets.

According to initial reports, the drones were detected heading toward highly sensitive areas near Hamza Camp and Sector I-8 in the federal capital. Within moments of the detection, PAF fighter jets were scrambled into the air and successfully shot down both drones using their M61A1 Vulcan cannons, preventing what could have been a serious security incident.

Drones shot down over Islamabad earlier rn. First images from the ground show the engine matches that of the one used by the taliban drones (loitering munitions). It's unclear if these were launched inside of Pakistan or from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/uy4eAsmZZt — nawaf 🔻 (@chaikaparadise) March 13, 2026

Eyewitnesses reported hearing fighter jets roaring across the skies of the capital as the aerial threat unfolded. Images that surfaced shortly after the interception appear to show an engine similar to those used in Taliban-style loitering munition drones, fueling speculation that the attack attempt could be linked to Tehrik‑e‑Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, officials have not yet confirmed the group responsible or the exact origin of the drones.

The situation quickly prompted emergency security measures across the capital. Flights at Islamabad International Airport were temporarily suspended, while fighter jets continued patrols over the city to ensure there were no additional threats in the air. Security forces across Islamabad were also placed on high alert.

Authorities are now investigating whether the drones were launched from within Pakistan or from across the border in Afghanistan. So far, officials say there are no reports of casualties or damage, as both drones were destroyed before reaching their suspected targets.