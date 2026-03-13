Yashma Gill breaks silence on Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar marriage rumors

Yashma Gill revealed the truth about the rumors regarding the marriage of her best friend and actor Hania Aamir and .Asim Azhar

Yashma Gill is a well-known Pakistani television actress with around 1.6 million followers on Instagram. She has appeared in several popular drama serials including Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Sadae Tumhare, Tere Ishq Ke Naam, and Haq Mehr.

Yashma is considered a cheerful and friendly personality in the media industry and has many friends in showbiz. However, her friendship with Hania Aamir is considered particularly close.

Recently, the actress appeared in a Ramadan transmission on where a fan asked her during a phone call about the rumored marriage of Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar.

The fan asked, “Can you tell us whether Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are getting married? If yes, can you share the date?”

Responding to the question, Yashma Gill said that the marriage of two people is their personal and private matter, and only those individuals have the right to talk about it. She added that she has no information about it.

She further said that if something like this were to happen, they would announce it themselves on their Instagram accounts. She also prayed that everyone finds a good, caring, and respectful life partner whenever they decide to get married.

Yashma Gill added that she personally has no knowledge about Hania and Asim’s marriage, but if it happens, people will come to know through the two superstars’ social media platforms, especially Instagram.

The actress concluded by saying that she hopes everyone gets married at the right time and in the right place.