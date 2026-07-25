PAKvWI: West Indies bat first after Winning Toss in maiden Test against Pakistan

LAUDAT, Trinidad – West Indies elected to bat first against Pakistan in the opening Test of the 2-match series at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Saturday, with both teams looking to make a winning start.

With the toss favouring the hosts and West Indies choosing to bat first, the opening day’s contest is set to provide an early indication of which side can seize control of a series that brings together two teams determined to rediscover consistency in Test cricket.

Babar Azam-led Shaheens named playing XI featuring Azan Awais at the top of the order and Ali Usman in the bowling attack. Experienced campaigners Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, and Aamir Jamal also retained their places.

The hosts, captained by Roston Chase, have gone with a balanced combination, including seasoned fast bowler Kemar Roach, emerging pace sensation Shamar Joseph, spinner Jomel Warrican, and wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo.

Pakistan vs West Indies Squads

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Two sides shared competitive Test rivalry over the years, meeting 56 times in the longest format. Pakistan have enjoyed the upper hand with 22 victories, while West Indies have emerged victorious on 19 occasions, with 15 matches ending in draws. Their most recent Test series took place in Pakistan in January last year, where the hosts won the opening Test before West Indies bounced back in the second match to secure a 1-1 series draw.

Both teams enter series eager to improve their recent Test records. Pakistan and West Indies have managed just one win in their last five completed Test matches, underlining the importance of building momentum in the new World Test Championship cycle.

Pakistan’s last Test victory came in October 2025, when they defeated reigning ICC World Test Championship champions South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test of a home series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. West Indies, meanwhile, will be aiming to capitalize on home conditions as they seek to gain an early advantage in the two-match contest.