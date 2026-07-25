Fbr Busts Another Petroleum Scam After Fuel Worth Rs2 38 Billion Goes Missing

KARACHI – A fresh petroleum scandal was reported in Pakistan after Federal Board of Revenue uncovered missing petrol worth Rs2.38 billion from a customs-bonded warehouse.

The discovery, made during stock inspection at Port Qasim, triggered a major tax evasion case, with authorities alleging the incident caused an estimated Rs1.25 billion loss to the national exchequer and led to legal action against the private company involved.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) documents show the alleged fraud surfaced during the scrutiny of imported petroleum consignments belonging to the private company. The investigation advanced after customs officials conducted a physical inspection of stock at a bonded warehouse located at Port Qasim, where major discrepancies were detected.

ایف بی آر ہمیشہ واردات کے بعد ہی کیوں جاگتا ہے ۔۔

اسکینڈل کے سہولت کار ایف بی آر کرپٹ افسران کو عبرت کی مثال کیوں نہیں بنایا جاتا ۔۔

کیوں تیل کی بھاری مقدار بغیر ڈیوٹی ٹیکسز دیئے ان بانڈڈ ویئر ہاؤسز میں منتقل کی جاتی ہے۔۔ ؟؟؟#FBR #TaxEvasion #petrol #oil #customs #Smuggling pic.twitter.com/bEyAofi7j9 — Syed Rizwan Amir (@SyedRizwanAmir1) July 25, 2026

The documents reveal that the company imported 18,048 metric tons of petrol through three separate consignments. However, during the inspection, officials found only 9,699 metric tons of fuel in the customs bonded warehouse, leaving 8,348 metric tons of petrol unaccounted for.

Authorities allege that the missing fuel was removed without the payment of applicable customs duties, taxes, and levies, which caused financial loss of around Rs1.25 billion to national kitty.

The case now reached Customs Court, where legal proceedings have been initiated against the private company and its officials. Court documents detailing the alleged tax evasion have also surfaced.

The latest development comes amid growing scrutiny of Pakistan’s petroleum sector, as it follows another high-profile case in which a separate petroleum company was accused of evading taxes worth billions of rupees.