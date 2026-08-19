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Gold Price in Pakistan slides to Rs458,236 after Rs3.7k dip; Check New Rates

By News Desk
2:11 pm | Aug 19, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs800 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on August 19 amid decline in international bullion markets, with the price of one tola dropping Rs3,700 to Rs458,236. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs3,172, settling at Rs392,863.

Gold Prices Today

Gold/Silver Old rate New rate Change
Gold per tola Rs461,936 Rs458,236 -Rs3,700
Gold per 10 grams Rs396,035* Rs392,863 -Rs3,172
International gold $4,395/oz* $4,358/oz -$37

The international gold price fell $37 per ounce to $4,358, with a reported $20 premium. The decline in global bullion prices was reflected in the domestic market, where gold rates moved lower across the trading day.

Silver prices also recorded a decline. The precious metal fell Rs186 per tola, bringing its local price to Rs6,800.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Market / category New rate
Lahore — Piece Rs453,500 / Rs452,500
Lahore — Pathoor Rs448,500 / Rs446,500
1kg bar — Sell Rs6,900
Karachi — Sell Rs453,000
Peshawar — Sell Rs468,500

 

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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