Gold Price in Pakistan slides to Rs458,236 after Rs3.7k dip; Check New Rates

Gold prices in Pakistan moved down on August 19 amid decline in international bullion markets, with the price of one tola dropping Rs3,700 to Rs458,236. The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs3,172, settling at Rs392,863.

Gold Prices Today

Gold/Silver Old rate New rate Change Gold per tola Rs461,936 Rs458,236 -Rs3,700 Gold per 10 grams Rs396,035* Rs392,863 -Rs3,172 International gold $4,395/oz* $4,358/oz -$37

The international gold price fell $37 per ounce to $4,358, with a reported $20 premium. The decline in global bullion prices was reflected in the domestic market, where gold rates moved lower across the trading day.

Silver prices also recorded a decline. The precious metal fell Rs186 per tola, bringing its local price to Rs6,800.

Gold Rates in Lahore