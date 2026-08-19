Gold Rate in Pakistan Today (19 August 2026), Per Tola Gold Prices

Gold prices in Pakistan Today

The price of 24-karat gold recorded no change in previous session as the latest domestic rate to Rs461,936. According to the latest market rates, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs396,035, while international gold stands at $4,395 per ounce.

Gold prices continued to vary significantly between local markets.

In Lahore, the selling price for a gold piece was reported at Rs460,500, while the buying rate stood at Rs460,500. The Pathoor selling rate was quoted at Rs455,500, with the buying price at Rs448,500.

In Karachi, gold was selling at Rs460,200.

Meanwhile, Peshawar recorded the highest selling rate among the markets listed, at

Silver prices

However, silver shed value in the local market.

The per-tola silver rate was reported at Rs6,986, while a 1-tola silver bar in Lahore was quoted at Rs7,000 on the selling side.

The rate for 999.0 Tezabi silver stood at Rs6,900, while a 10-tola silver price was priced at Rs5,989.

Silver Category Rate 999.0 Tezabi Silver Rs6,986 Silver 1kg Bar Rs6,950 10-Tola Piece Rs7,050

The latest market movement highlights continued volatility in Pakistan’s precious metals sector. Domestic gold rates remain closely tied to international bullion trends, while prices can also differ considerably depending on the city, market and type of gold being traded.

August Gold Trend in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan showed a strong overall rise during the first two weeks of August, despite a late correction. Gold gained Rs37,200 per tola (around 8.7%) between August 1 and August 12. After hitting the mid-month high, prices declined by Rs4,000 over the next three days.

Even after the correction, gold remained Rs33,200 per tola higher than its August 1 level.

International gold also remained volatile, trading around $4,375–$4,380 per ounce toward mid-August. Global bullion movements, US dollar trends, Federal Reserve rate expectations, investor profit-taking and geopolitical uncertainty continued to influence prices.