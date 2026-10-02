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Gold Price in Pakistan Today: Latest 24K Gold Rates Per Tola, 10 Grams

By Our Correspondent
8:28 am | Oct 2, 2026
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today Per Tola Gold Price 28 Nov 2025

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remain at Rs438,636 on October 2, while the new rate for 10 grams is Rs376,059.

Gold and Silver Rates

Items New Price
24K gold per tola Rs438,636
24K gold per 10 grams Rs376,059
International gold per ounce $4,161
Silver per tola Rs6,528
Previous gold rate per tola Rs441,636

The local decline broadly tracked the international market, where gold increased by $30 to $4,161 an ounce. Silver also strengthened domestically, increasing Rs20 per tola to Rs6,528.

Such variations are not unusual in Pakistan’s gold market, where prices can differ according to the city, dealer, product type, market benchmark and timing of the quotation.

The benchmark stood at Rs441,636 per tola on October 1. It had been at Rs445,687 on September 25, after rising Rs658, while the September 24 rate was Rs445,029, down Rs1,379.

Latest Gold Prices

Date Rate per tola Approx. change
Sept 27, 2026 Rs443,900 0
Sept 26, 2026 Rs443,900 -Rs1,787
Sept 25, 2026 Rs445,687 +Rs658
Sept 24, 2026 Rs445,029 -Rs1,379
Sept 23, 2026 Rs446,408 -Rs3,054
Sept 22, 2026 Rs449,462 -Rs780
Sept 21, 2026 Rs450,242 -Rs1,108
Sept 20, 2026 Rs451,350 -Rs200
Sept 19, 2026 Rs451,550 +Rs1,326
Sept 18, 2026 Rs450,224 +Rs2,796
Sept 17, 2026 Rs447,428 +Rs3,781

International gold has recently traded around $4,161 per ounce. After accounting for prevailing dollar-rupee exchange rates and domestic market factors, these global prices broadly correspond to gold quotations in Pakistan around the mid-Rs440,000-per-tola range.

Gold Rate shoots up to Rs453,036 Per Tola in Pakistan

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