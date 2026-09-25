Gold Rate shoots up to Rs453,036 Per Tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded today as per tola rate touched Rs453,036 after a single-day jump of Rs4,700 in line with global bullion prices.

The latest increase took the price of 24-karat gold to Rs453,036 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams rose by Rs4,029 to Rs388,404. The recovery followed a sharp decline in the previous session. Gold had dropped Rs5,600 per tola on Thursday, when the domestic rate stood at Rs448,336.

The local silver market also recorded an increase on Friday. 24-karat silver gained Rs126 per tola to reach Rs6,963, while the price of 10 grams was recorded at Rs5,969.

International Gold Price

Gold also strengthened in the international market, with the price gaining $47 per ounce to reach $4,305 on Friday. International silver was quoted at $64.85 per ounce, while the rise in global precious-metal prices coincided with the recovery witnessed in Pakistan’s domestic bullion market.

Lahore Gold Rates

Category Rate Piece Rs448,000 / Rs447,300 Pathoor Rs442,500 / Rs440,500 22K Gold Rs410,666 21K Gold Rs392,000 Tezabi — Sell Rs6,800 KG Bar — Sell Rs6,850

The latest movement reflects a sharp session-to-session change in domestic gold prices, with Friday’s Rs4,700 increase partially reversing the previous day’s Rs5,600 decline. Local bullion rates continue to move alongside changes in international precious-metal prices.