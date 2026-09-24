Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – September 24, 2026: Per Tola Gold, Silver Price

Today Gold Price in Pakistan is Rs453,936 Per Tola, whereas 10Grams of gold is Rs389,176 on Thursday, September 24.

The market has experienced ups and downs throughout the week, as domestic bullion prices continue to respond to international gold movements, currency fluctuations and local market conditions.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

Gold/Silver New Price Change Gold – 1 Tola Rs453,936 ↓ Rs1,800 Gold – 10 Grams Rs389,176 ↓ Rs1,544 International Gold $4,314 ↓ $18 Silver – 1 Tola Rs7,008 ↓30

Gold Prices in Major Cities of Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan generally follow a common benchmark across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. However, the final retail price may differ depending on local market conditions and jeweller charges.

Gold item Reported rate Piece Rs452,300 / Rs450,800 Pathoor Rs445,000 / Rs443,000 Tezabi – Selling Rs6,750 1KG Bar – Selling Rs6,850

International Gold Price

International gold prices also play a significant role in determining bullion rates in Pakistan. On September 24, gold was reported at $4,318 per ounce, down $18 from its previous level.

Changes in global bullion prices, combined with movements in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, can influence local gold rates. However, domestic prices may not always move by the same amount as international quotations.

Silver Rate in Pakistan Today

Silver prices have also experienced fluctuations alongside gold. In the latest reported Monday market update, silver remained unchanged as per tola stood at Rs7,008.

Silver Category Latest Reported Price Silver – 1 Tola Rs7,008 Silver – 10 Grams Rs6,008

Gold Market Trends and Price Influencing Factors

Gold prices in Pakistan are influenced by several factors, including international bullion rates, currency exchange movements, local demand and supply, and trading activity in the domestic Sarafa markets.

When international gold prices rise or the rupee weakens against the US dollar, local gold rates may come under upward pressure. Conversely, a decline in global prices or changes in currency conditions can contribute to a reduction in domestic bullion rates.

The recent sequence of sharp gains and modest pullbacks reflects the market’s changing direction. However, daily fluctuations alone do not establish whether gold prices will rise or fall in the coming sessions.

What Gold Buyers Should Know

People planning to purchase gold jewellery should remember that the published bullion rate is not necessarily the final retail price. The total cost can include making charges, wastage and other fees, depending on the jeweller and the type of jewellery.

Gold prices may also vary slightly between cities and individual shops. Buyers and sellers are therefore advised to confirm the latest local Sarafa market rate before completing a transaction.