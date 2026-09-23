Rangers Roll into Four Punjab Districts ahead of PTI protests

LAHORE – Security has been beefed up across Punjab after the federal government approved the deployment of Rangers in four districts amid heightened security concerns.

According to sources, Rangers contingents will be deployed in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali until October 5, 2026, providing additional support to the provincial law-enforcement authorities.

Under the deployment plan, Rawalpindi will receive three Rangers companies, while five Rangers wings have been allocated for Attock. Jhelum and Mianwali will each receive one Rangers company.

The request for additional forces was made in view of the prevailing security situation in Punjab, with the provincial authorities seeking greater support for maintaining law and order in the four districts.

The deployment follows a formal request from the Punjab Police to the federal Ministry of Interior for additional Rangers assistance. The request was conveyed through a letter written by Punjab Home Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, seeking the deployment of Rangers personnel to strengthen security arrangements.

The federal government has now approved the request, clearing the way for Rangers deployment across the four districts.

Rangers deployment will be carried out under the relevant legal provisions, including Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan, Sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and Sections 7(b) and 10 of the Pakistan Rangers Ordinance, 1959. The legal framework provides the basis for deploying Rangers to assist civilian authorities in security and law-and-order duties.

The approved deployment places additional Rangers personnel in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Mianwali, with the forces scheduled to remain in position until October 5. Rawalpindi will have three companies, Attock five wings, while Jhelum and Mianwali will each receive one company.