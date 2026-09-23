19 Terrorists eliminated as Pak forces crush Khawarij Hideouts across Balochistan

QUETTA – Pakistani security Forces gunned down 19 terrorists in a series of operations across Balochistan, dismantling multiple hideouts and recovering weapons, ammunition and explosives, while a soldier embraced martyrdom during the engagements, ISPR said Wednesday.

The most important operation has been underway in the Shaban area of District Quetta since September 21, following intelligence reports about the presence of multiple hideouts allegedly linked to Indian-sponsored Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan.

Acting on the intelligence, Security Forces launched a clearance operation aimed at protecting the local population and eliminating the terrorist threat from the area. Troops engaged the militants in intense exchanges of fire and successfully cleared several hideouts. Thirteen terrorists have been killed so far, while weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the cleared locations.

The operation remains ongoing as troops continue efforts to completely neutralise the threat and secure the area.

In separate intelligence-based operations conducted on September 22 and 23, Security Forces targeted terrorist elements in District Kech and Quetta West.

Six terrorists were killed following intense exchanges of fire, with weapons and ammunition recovered during the operations.

However, the engagements also resulted in the martyrdom of Subedar Muhammad Jamil, 39, a resident of Taunsa Sharif, District Dera Ghazi Khan. The soldier embraced martyrdom while serving in the line of duty.

Security Forces said the latest operations form part of the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign being conducted under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” framework, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

The campaign will continue at full pace, with Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies reaffirming their commitment to eliminating what they described as foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism and preventing terrorist elements from threatening the country’s population.