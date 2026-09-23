Gender tracker system being introduced to monitor online harassment of women

ISLAMABAD – A gender tracker system is being introduced to monitor online harassment of women and the unauthorised use of their pictures and videos, while a dedicated portal and digital dashboard for gender-based violence have also been developed and will be launched soon.

Acting Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Noreen Bano gave the briefing during a committee meeting chaired by Nafisa Shah.

Bano said a baseline survey is currently underway across all four provinces as part of reforms to the commission’s complaint-handling system.

She said efforts are also being made to make the system more accessible and effective in multiple languages, including Urdu, Sindhi, Pashto and Balochi.

The meeting was informed that a proposal had also been made to engage women lawyers in each province to provide legal assistance to women.

Bano said the National Gender Dashboard would assess the situation of women through 115 indicators, providing data to help monitor gender-related issues.

She added that a Women Facilitation Centre is targeted for completion in 2027. The centre will provide multiple services under one roof, including NADRA and passport-related facilities, healthcare, counselling and judicial assistance.

The acting chairperson further said reports had been sought from all provincial police inspectors general to ensure timely and comprehensive data on cases involving crimes against women.

According to Bano, work is also underway on the National Gender Equality Report and the Gender Dashboard.