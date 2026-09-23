Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed claims top spot in ICC T20I rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has achieved the No. 1 position in the ICC T20I bowling rankings for the first time in his career.

Abrar has become the fifth Pakistani bowler to top the T20I bowling rankings. Before him, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Imad Wasim and Shahid Afridi had reached the top spot.

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan dropped to second place by a single rating point after holding the top position for the past six months.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz is ranked eighth among T20I bowlers, while Salman Mirza slipped one place to 19th.

England’s Jamie Overton made a significant jump of 47 places to reach a career-best sixth position. His compatriot Liam Dawson climbed 12 places to 11th.

India’s Axar Patel also made notable progress, moving up 12 places to 15th in the bowling rankings.

In the T20I all-rounders’ rankings, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza retained the top position, while Pakistan’s Saim Ayub remained second.

England’s Will Jacks climbed three places to third in the all-rounders’ rankings.