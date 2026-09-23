Mobile Services to be suspended in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock on Sept 26-27

ISLAMABAD — Mobile phone services are set to be suspended across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock on September 26 and 27 as authorities tighten security ahead of the PTI protest planned for September 27, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

راولپنڈی، اسلام آباد، اٹک میں 26، 27 ستمبر کو موبائل فون سروس بند کرنے کا فیصلہ#ARYNews #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/KonYabjwFd — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 23, 2026

The report said Punjab Home Department sent formal request to the federal Ministry of Interior seeking the downgrading of mobile and internet services at specified locations in Rawalpindi and Attock. Authorities sought 2G, 3G and 4G network jamming at selected points in Rawalpindi, while a similar downgrade of mobile and internet connectivity has been requested in Attock.

The proposed restrictions would also cover several locations along the motorway, including Brahma Bahtar, Ganjoo, Ahata, Taxila City, Wah Saddar, Thallian and Chakri, where authorities have requested the downgrading and jamming of mobile and internet services.

Under the proposed arrangement, mobile and internet connectivity at specified locations in Rawalpindi and Attock will remain downgraded from September 27.

The planned telecommunications shutdown comes alongside sweeping security measures and the closure of major highways linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the federal capital, as authorities move to restrict the movement of protesters towards Islamabad.

Travel Restrictions

Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M1), Islamabad-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M14), also known as the CPEC route, and the Grand Trunk Road (N5) have been ordered closed indefinitely from Wednesday evening.

According to the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), the road closures will take effect from Wednesday night and remain in place until further notice.

M1 will be closed to all traffic in both directions between the Islamabad Toll Plaza and Chhachh Interchange, while the M14 will be blocked between Hakla and Kundal. The GT Road will also be closed in both directions at Attock Khurd.

The telecommunications restrictions and road closures come as authorities focus heavily on Attock, a key corridor connecting KP with northern Punjab and the Islamabad-Rawalpindi region.

Security preparations have been intensified around Hazro and nearby bridges, which are considered important routes for the proposed march. Containers and sandbags have reportedly been placed at Attock Bridge and Haroon Bridge, two major crossings between KP and Punjab.

Authorities have also strengthened security at the Chhachh and Ghazi interchanges, while nearly 30,000 personnel, including senior officers, have reportedly been deployed across the district.

With mobile connectivity facing a planned two-day suspension and major road links simultaneously restricted, authorities have put in place a wide-ranging security plan ahead of the September 27 protest.