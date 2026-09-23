Pakistan Air Defence fires back as 8 Drones fired From Afghanistan

PESHAWAR – Pakistan’s air defence system brought down eight drones after they entered Pakistani airspace from Afghanistan, triggering a fresh security escalation along the western border after overnight Pakistani strikes on Afghan Taliban positions.

The drone incursions were reported in early hours, with Pakistani forces intercepting the unmanned aircraft at different points along the border. Four drones were reportedly shot down near the Torkham border, while four others were brought down in mountainous areas around Kohat in KP.

⚠️Early this morning,

🚨 8 drones were launched towards Pakistan by illegal Afghan Taliban Regime from Afghanistan. All were successfully brought down by the vigilant and competent Air Defence Systems of Pakistan Military. The bravehearts of Pakistan Air Force and Army… pic.twitter.com/ZFLWxWNw3z — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) September 23, 2026

The military and Pakistan Air Force moved against what was described as an attempt to target public locations. The sources further alleged that the drone activity reflected continued support and patronage for militant groups by the Afghan Taliban authorities.

The reported incursions came shortly after Pakistan carried out airstrikes against several Afghan Taliban positions and posts in the Kurram sector. Pakistani authorities said the strikes followed what they described as provocative firing from across the border.

Ministry of Information claimed that the strikes killed more than 28 militants, while describing three targets as terrorist facilities, including a suicide-bomber training centre. The ministry said the targets were hit with precision and claimed that several suicide bombers were among those killed, along with the destruction of large quantities of weapons and ammunition.

The latest confrontation also follows a deadly militant assault on the Old Police Lines in Kohat, in which 23 people were killed and around 100 injured. An overnight clearance operation subsequently carried out by security forces reportedly killed eight militants as troops worked to clear the area of armed groups.

The eight reported drone interceptions are not the first incidents of their kind cited by Pakistani authorities.

The latest incidents have emerged amid another sharp deterioration in relations between the two neighbours. Pakistan’s recent airstrikes in northeastern Afghanistan were described by its Ministry of Information as attacks on facilities allegedly used for suicide-bomber training. The operation was reportedly Pakistan’s first strike of this nature on Afghan territory since June and followed the attack targeting Pakistani police in Kohat.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the operation targeted terrorist training sites and claimed that three locations were destroyed. It reported the deaths of 28 militants, including multiple suicide bombers, and said weapons and ammunition were also destroyed.

Against this backdrop, the reported downing of eight drones has added another flashpoint to an already tense Pakistan-Afghanistan security situation, with Islamabad continuing to accuse militant groups of using Afghan territory to mount attacks against Pakistan.