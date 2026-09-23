Per Tola Gold Rates in Pakistan drops to Rs453,936; Check New Price

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, with the domestic bullion market following a drop in international gold rates.

The price of gold fell by Rs1,800 per tola, bringing the rate to Rs453,936. The price of 10-gram gold also decreased by Rs1,544, settling at Rs389,176.

The latest decline came after gold prices had already fallen on Tuesday. The precious metal was priced at Rs455,736 per tola during the previous session after recording a decline of Rs1,800.

International gold

Gold also remained under pressure in the international market, where its price declined by $18 per ounce to $4,314.

The movement in global bullion prices continued to influence rates in Pakistan’s local market.

Silver prices

Silver followed gold’s downward trend, with its price falling by Rs30 per tola to Rs7,008.

Lahore gold rates

Gold market rates reported in Lahore were as follows:

Piece: Rs452,000 / Rs451,500

Pathoor: Rs447,000 / Rs445,000

Tezabi: Rs6,800 selling

1KG bar: Rs6,900 selling

The latest figures show continued movement in Pakistan’s precious metals market amid fluctuations in international bullion prices.