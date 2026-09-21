Gold Rates Fall to Rs457,536 Per Tola in Pakistan; Full price list

Gold prices in Pakistan started week on negative note, with 24K gold dropped by Rs2,700 per tola to Rs457,536. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which fell Rs2,315 to Rs392,263.

The latest drop came a day after gold prices had registered a comparatively smaller decline. On Saturday, the price of gold stood at Rs460,236 per tola after losing Rs100 during the session.

Gold & Silver Prices

Gold/Silver New Price Gold – Per Tola Rs457,536 Gold – 10 Grams Rs392,263 International Gold $4,350/oz Silver – Per Tola Rs7,100 Lahore – Piece Rs453,000 / Rs452,500 Lahore – Pathoor Rs448,000 / Rs446,000 Karachi – Selling Rs453,400 Previous Gold Rate – Saturday Rs460,236/tola

International Gold Price

In the global market, gold also moved lower. The international price decreased by $27 to $4,350 per ounce, contributing to the decline in domestic bullion rates.

The movement in international gold prices remains an important factor for Pakistan’s local bullion market, where domestic rates respond to changes in global prices.

Silver Price in Pakistan

While gold prices declined, silver remained unchanged in the local market. The price of silver stood at Rs7,100 per tola, showing no change from the previous rate.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Piece: Rs453,000 / Rs452,500

Pathoor: Rs448,000 / Rs446,000

Karachi selling rate: Rs453,400

With gold now trading at Rs457,536 per tola, Monday’s decline marks a notable movement in the domestic bullion market as international prices also remained under pressure.