Gold Rates Fall to Rs457,536 Per Tola in Pakistan; Full price list

Gold prices in Pakistan started week on negative note, with 24K gold dropped by Rs2,700 per tola to Rs457,536. The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which fell Rs2,315 to Rs392,263.
The latest drop came a day after gold prices had registered a comparatively smaller decline. On Saturday, the price of gold stood at Rs460,236 per tola after losing Rs100 during the session.
Gold & Silver Prices
|Gold/Silver
|New Price
|Gold – Per Tola
|Rs457,536
|Gold – 10 Grams
|Rs392,263
|International Gold
|$4,350/oz
|Silver – Per Tola
|Rs7,100
|Lahore – Piece
|Rs453,000 / Rs452,500
|Lahore – Pathoor
|Rs448,000 / Rs446,000
|Karachi – Selling
|Rs453,400
|Previous Gold Rate – Saturday
|Rs460,236/tola
International Gold Price
In the global market, gold also moved lower. The international price decreased by $27 to $4,350 per ounce, contributing to the decline in domestic bullion rates.
The movement in international gold prices remains an important factor for Pakistan’s local bullion market, where domestic rates respond to changes in global prices.
Silver Price in Pakistan
While gold prices declined, silver remained unchanged in the local market. The price of silver stood at Rs7,100 per tola, showing no change from the previous rate.
Gold Rates in Lahore
- Piece: Rs453,000 / Rs452,500
- Pathoor: Rs448,000 / Rs446,000
- Karachi selling rate: Rs453,400
With gold now trading at Rs457,536 per tola, Monday’s decline marks a notable movement in the domestic bullion market as international prices also remained under pressure.