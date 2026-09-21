Xi to pay state visit to U.S. from September 23 to 25

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from Sept. 23 to 25 at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

During the visit, Xi and Trump will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-U.S. relations and world peace and development, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing.

Head-of-state diplomacy plays an irreplaceable role in providing strategic guidance for China-U.S. relations, and the exchange of visits between the two heads of state within six months marks a historic milestone, Guo said.

China is ready to work with the U.S. side to enrich the connotation of the constructive relationship of strategic stability, enhance dialogue and cooperation, properly manage differences, and continuously contribute to the well-being of both peoples and global peace, stability and prosperity, he added.