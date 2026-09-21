DI Khan Board Inter Result 2026: Gazette Download, Online Result

BISE DI Khan HSSC Result Gazette 2026 will be available for Inter students who want to check complete Class 11 and Class 12 results. Students can use the official Gazette PDF to search for their examination results, while individual candidates can check their marks through the board’s online portal or SMS service.

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan declared HSSC Annual-I Examination 2026 results today September 21, 2026, at around 11:00 AM.

BISE DI Khan HSSC Result Gazette 2026 Download

Students, parents and educational institutions can use the HSSC Annual-I Result Gazette to check results after its official release. The Gazette contains the results of candidates who appeared in the 11th and 12th class examinations and is provided in PDF format.

Check BISE DI Khan Result 2026 Online

Students who want to check an individual result can use the BISE DI Khan online portal.

Follow these steps:

Visit the official BISE DI Khan website at bisedik.edu.pk. Open the HSSC Result section. Select the relevant examination and class. Enter your Roll Number. Submit the details. Your marks and result status will appear on the screen. Download or print the Detailed Marks Certificate (DMC) for your records.

BISE DI Khan Result 2026 Through SMS

Students do not necessarily have to rely on the website to obtain their results.

If the online portal becomes slow or displays a 503 error because of heavy result-day traffic, candidates can use the SMS service.

To check the result through SMS:

Type your Roll Number and send it to 9818.

The board will send the candidate’s result information to the mobile phone through an SMS response.

BISE DI Khan HSSC Result 2026 for Class 11 and 12

The result covers students who appeared in the HSSC Annual-I examinations conducted under BISE DI Khan.

Both First Year (Class 11) and Second Year (Class 12) candidates can use the available online, SMS and Gazette-based methods to access their results.

Students should keep their roll number available when checking the result through the online portal or SMS service.

The 2026 examination results also reflect the updated IBCC grading framework adopted by the board. One of the key changes is the revised passing threshold. Students now need to obtain at least 40% marks in a subject to satisfy the passing requirement. The updated system uses a 10-point grading scale, with grades running from A++ through U.

BISE DI Khan Re-Totalling 2026

Candidates who have concerns about the calculation of their marks can apply for online re-totalling. The re-totalling facility has been opened by the board, but students must observe the specified deadline.

Candidates have 15 days to submit their re-totalling applications. Students who intend to request a review of their marks should therefore submit the application within this period.

BISE DI Khan HSSC Result 2026

Information Details Board BISE Dera Ismail Khan Examination HSSC Annual-I 2026 Classes 11th and 12th Result Date September 21, 2026 Announcement Time Around 11:00 AM Online Result bisedik.edu.pk SMS Code 9818 Passing Requirement 40% per subject Grading Scale A++ to U Re-Totalling Deadline 15 days

Students are advised to save a copy of their result or DMC after checking their marks and keep the document safely for admission, scholarship and other academic requirements.