Mohsin Naqvi again warns of ‘Strict Consequences’ for PTI attempting to storm Islamabad

LAHORE – Political tensions are rising as PTI’s planned march towards Islamabad draws fresh warning from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who again cautioned that any attempt to storm the capital will be met with strict consequences this time.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued stern warning over calls for a march on Islamabad, saying anyone attempting to “storm” the federal capital will face strict consequences as political tensions rise. In his press conference, Naqvi said the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was already in front of everyone, with army captains, soldiers and police personnel losing their lives in terrorist attacks in recent days.

He said the victims were Pakistan’s martyrs and urged everyone to attend their funerals. Naqvi criticised KP government, claiming that no provincial government member attended the funerals of the security personnel killed in recent attacks. Calling the situation “insensitivity”, Naqvi said political differences could continue, but they should not be taken to such an extreme.

“The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being watched by the entire country,” he said.

Naqvi said there were claims that a group from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would attempt to march on Islamabad. He delivered a direct warning to those planning such a move, saying anyone who tried to storm the capital would have to face strict consequences. “There is still time. Do not enter a dead end and do not cause harm to yourselves or your people through such behaviour,” the minister said.

He added that the government would fulfil its responsibility and would not compromise on maintaining law and order.

Naqvi said that if a long march was held, the government would implement the Islamabad High Court’s orders in full and use every legal option available. He said the government would not allow a repeat of a situation in which a long march could bring the country to a standstill for 10 or 20 days. “This time, there will be a permanent strategy,” he said.

The interior minister claimed that a majority of the PTI leadership was not in favour of a long march. He also questioned the clarity of those planning the protest, saying they themselves were unclear about what their demands were.

Naqvi said provocative tactics, threats and political rhetoric would not achieve anything, stressing that the government would act according to the law and not at anyone’s direction.

Speaking about PTI founder Imran Khan’s hospital check-up, Naqvi said the required medical facility had already been provided. He said Khan had also undergone a check-up during the night and assured that every possible facility for his treatment and medical examinations would be provided according to the law.

On the issue of new administrative units, Naqvi said the matter was moving forward rapidly. He seems optimistic that new provinces would eventually be created, but said that any new administrative units would only be established according to will of the people.