BISE Swat Class 11, 12th Gazette Download PDF

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Saidu Sharif, Swat has released official HSSC Part-II Annual-I Result Gazette 2026, revealing a mixed performance across academic groups and particularly strong results among female candidates.

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The gazette covers students from Swat, Buner and Shangla, providing detailed statistics for the 12th-class examination conducted under the board’s Student Learning Outcomes (SLO)-based assessment system.

Toppers

Over 32,000 Students Appeared

According to the official result data, 32,531 candidates appeared in the HSSC Part-II examination.

Of these, 21,183 students successfully cleared the examination, producing an overall pass percentage of 65.12%.

The results also produced thousands of high-grade performances, with 4,406 candidates securing A-1 grades and another 6,280 students obtaining A grades.

Pre-Medical Leads With 72.20% Pass Rate

The discipline-wise figures show a clear difference in performance between the major groups.

The Pre-Medical group recorded the highest pass percentage, with 17,385 out of 24,080 candidates passing the examination. Its success rate stood at 72.20%.

Pre-Engineering saw 813 students pass out of 1,467 candidates, giving the group a 55.40% pass rate.

In Computer Science, 1,114 of the 2,491 candidates were successful, resulting in a 44.70% pass percentage.

The Humanities group recorded 1,871 successful candidates out of 4,493, with an overall pass rate of 41.60%.

BISE Swat HSSC Part-II 2026 Performance

Group Appeared Passed Pass Percentage Pre-Medical 24,080 17,385 72.20% Pre-Engineering 1,467 813 55.40% Computer Science 2,491 1,114 44.70% Humanities 4,493 1,871 41.60%

Female Students Post Striking Results

One of the most notable features of the detailed statistics is the performance of female candidates, who recorded substantially higher pass rates in the reported categories.

Private female students in Pre-Medical posted an impressive 97.10% pass rate, while regular female candidates achieved 83.18%.

Among male Pre-Medical candidates, the success rate was 81.36% for private students and 63.31% for regular candidates.

The gap was also visible in Pre-Engineering, where private female students recorded a 90.91% pass rate, compared with 66.22% among private male candidates.

Computer Science produced another notable difference. Regular female candidates achieved a 61.11% pass rate, while regular male students recorded 42.95%.