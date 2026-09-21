Swat Board announce HSSC Part-I results 2026 today

SWAT – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Swat is set to announce the results of the HSSC Part-I, or Class 11, First Annual Examination 2026 today.

According to the board, the results will be announced at 11am. A prize distribution ceremony will also be held to honour students who secured top positions.

Students will be able to check their results and marks online through the official BISE Swat website after the results are released.

DMC distribution schedule

The board has announced that Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) for regular candidates will be available from September 25, 2026, at designated centres across Swat, Shangla and Buner districts.

In Swat, students from Babuzai, Barikot, Kabal and Charbagh tehsils will collect their DMCs from GCMHSS Wadudia. Students from Matta, Khwazakhela and Bahrain will receive their DMCs from GHSS Matta Swat.

For Shangla district, the designated centre is GCMHSS No. 1 Alpurai.

In Buner, DMCs will be available at GCMHSS No. 1 Daggar and GHSS Totalai for students from the relevant areas.

Private candidates have been directed to collect their DMCs from the respective centres where they appeared for the examination.