8 terrorists killed, 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in Hangu Operation

HANGU – Security forces killed eight terrorists during an exchange of fire with militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district on September 20, while six Pakistan Army personnel, including two officers, were martyred in the operation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces were engaged in an exchange of fire with militants during an operation in Hangu. The forces effectively responded and killed eight militants belonging to what the statement described as Fitna al-Khawarij, allegedly backed by India.

The ISPR said that two officers leading their troops from the front also embraced martyrdom during the operation. They were identified as 23-year-old Captain Abu Zar Farooq and 22-year-old Lieutenant Shiraz Babar.

Four other soldiers were also martyred, bringing the total number of military personnel killed in the operation to six.

The military’s media wing said a sanitisation operation was continuing in the area to eliminate any other militants.

It added that, under the directives of the Federal Apex Committee, security forces and law-enforcement agencies would continue operations against terrorism allegedly supported and facilitated from abroad.

The ISPR paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred personnel, saying their sacrifices strengthened the resolve to defend the country and protect the nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also paid tribute to the security forces for killing eight militants in Hangu and expressed condolences over the deaths of Captain Abu Zar Farooq, Lieutenant Shiraz Babar and four other soldiers.

The prime minister said the martyred officers and soldiers had demonstrated exceptional courage in defending the country and fighting terrorism. He expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and patience for their families.

Shehbaz Sharif said security forces and law-enforcement agencies would continue operations against Fitna al-Khawarij until terrorism was completely eliminated. He added that operations under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam would continue with full force to counter terrorism allegedly backed and supported from abroad.