Pakistan thrash Thailand 9-0 in Asian Games 2026 hockey opener

Pakistan made a winning start to their Asian Games 2026 hockey campaign, thrashing Thailand 9-0 in their opening Pool B match in Japan on Sunday.

Pakistan dominated from the start, maintaining constant pressure on Thailand’s defence. The national team scored nine goals while keeping their opponents from finding the net.

The emphatic victory gave Pakistan three points and a strong start in Pool B, which also features Malaysia, China, Oman and Uzbekistan.

Pakistan will play their next match against Uzbekistan on September 22, followed by matches against China on September 24, Malaysia on September 26 and Oman on September 28.

The men’s hockey competition at the 2026 Asian Games is being held in Japan from September 18 to October 3.