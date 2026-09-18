Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman wins FIH Polligras Magic Skills Award

LAHORE – Pakistan’s emerging hockey player Abdul Rehman has won the Polligras Magic Skills Award following a global fan vote held after the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Abdul Rehman received the prestigious international award for his remarkable display of three-dimensional skills during Pakistan’s match against Wales.

He controlled the ball in the air, beat four opposing defenders and scored a spectacular goal.

The goal was widely praised by hockey fans around the world, with Abdul Rehman securing the top position after receiving 44% of the votes. England’s Kenton Meulville finished second with 39% of the votes.

Six of the best moments from around the world — three from the men’s category and three from the women’s category — were shortlisted for the award, which is presented by FIH global supplier Polytan.

Global voting was held from September 4 to 13. In the women’s category, India’s goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam won the award after receiving 52% of the votes.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani congratulated Abdul Rehman on his achievement and expressed hope that his success would inspire a new generation of young hockey players in Pakistan.