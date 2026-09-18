Punjab theatre sealed after video of minor boy watching dance performance goes viral

LAHORE – A theatre in Punjab has been sealed following the circulation of a video on social media showing a minor boy watching a dance performance at the venue.

The video went viral on social media, prompting Punjab Information and Culture Minister Uzma Zahid Bukhari to take notice of the incident and direct authorities to seal the theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azma Bokhari (@azmabokharipmln)

Officials said legal and administrative action had been initiated against the theatre after the incident came to light.

Further action against the theatre is also underway, according to authorities.