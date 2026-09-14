Mommy-to-be Mahira Khan flaunts Baby Bump in stunning MIFF appearance

Pakistani diva Mahira Khan announced her pregnancy glow and Raees star is stealing the spotlight. Soon after announcing the big news with fans, the 41-year-old turned heads with her latest appearance at the Muslim International Film Festival (MIFF).

On Sunday, Mahira confirmed that she is expecting her second child and her first baby with businessman Salim Karim.

The pictures and clips show her confidently showcasing her baby bump in a sleek black outfit as she stepped into the spotlight during her international engagements.

Khan stepped out in figure-hugging black maxi dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. Rather than hiding her pregnancy, the minimalist silhouette naturally accentuated her growing bump, giving the look distinctly modern maternity-fashion feel. She added white pointed-toe heels for a striking contrast, while keeping the rest of her styling relatively understated.

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A metallic watch, delicate earrings, softly waved shoulder-length hair and natural makeup completed the look. But it was Mahira’s relaxed confidence that perhaps drew the most attention.

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She also addressed the audience and was posed with all smiles, interacting warmly with fellow participants while seated in an orange armchair. In another memorable moment, Mahira gently cradled the underside of her baby bump while posing beside another guest, smiling directly for the cameras.

The setting added to the intimate feel of the appearance, with MIFF branding across the backdrop and warm orange floral arrangements surrounding the stage. And, as expected, the internet had plenty to say.

While many users showered Mahira with praise for embracing her pregnancy with confidence, others turned the discussion towards her outfit and styling. “She looks so elegant, MashaAllah,” one admirer wrote.

Mahira’s pregnancy announcement itself had already sent social media into a frenzy. She revealed the news with a photograph showing her baby bump and wrote that people may make their own plans, but ultimately Allah has His own plan.

The pregnancy marks Mahira’s second journey into motherhood, nearly 17 years after the birth of her son Azlan from her previous marriage to Ali Askari. Her upcoming child will be her first with Salim Karim, whom she married in October 2023.