Zainab Chottani takes Pakistani Fashion to Heart of Paris Runway

PARIS – Pakistani-celebrated designer Zainab Chottani made her Paris debut, presenting her latest collection in a move that puts Pakistani craftsmanship, creativity and identity firmly in the international spotlight.

The fashion showcase was held at historic Hôtel de Maisons in Paris under the international fashion programme organized by Moda Productions, marking a milestone for Chottani and another notable moment for Pakistani fashion on the global stage.

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For Chottani, Paris debut was about more than simply taking a collection abroad. She said the objective was not only to introduce Pakistani fashion to an international audience but also to demonstrate how far Pakistani talent and identity can be taken on a global platform. The collection received creative support from Paris-based designer Sadaf Malatier, who contributed to its styling, while the music for the show was arranged by Shahi Hasan, associated with the iconic Pakistani band Vital Signs.

While the final showcase unfolded under the glamour of Paris, bringing the project to the runway required months of preparation. The process involved designing and developing the garments, preparing samples, conducting fittings, managing production, securing visas and arranging travel. Additional logistical planning was required to transport both the complete collection and the team from Pakistan to Paris.

Behind the polished runway presentation was therefore a complex operation involving fashion, production, logistics and international coordination.

Chottani’s extensive fashion business in Pakistan continued to operate alongside the international preparations. Her portfolio includes bridal wear, prêt collections, lawn, retail, trunk shows and exhibitions, all of which had to be managed while preparations for the Paris showcase were underway.

Balancing an international fashion production with ongoing business operations in Pakistan presented a major administrative and organizational challenge for the designer and her team.

Chottani credited the achievement to the collective efforts of her team rather than taking sole credit for the milestone. She acknowledged the contribution of professionals working across different areas of the project, from production to public relations, recognizing the commitment and hard work that helped turn the international fashion venture into reality.