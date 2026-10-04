750 Prize Bond Draw 108 October 2026 Balloting, Winners Update

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw 108 is scheduled for October 15, 2026, in Rawalpindi. It will be final scheduled draw of Rs 750 prize bond denomination in 2026.

The draw is being conducted as part of the annual prize-bond schedule followed by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Central Directorate of National Savings. A total of 1,700 winning numbers will be selected in the draw. The top prize will be worth Rs15Lac, while three winners will receive Rs 500,000 each. A further 1,696 numbers will qualify for the third prize of Rs 9,300 each.

Rs 750 Prize Bond Draw#108

Draw Number: 108

Prize Bond: Rs 750

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

City: Rawalpindi

First Prize: Rs 1,500,000

Second Prize: Rs 500,000 each

Third Prize: Rs 9,300 each

Rs 750 Prize Bond Draw 108 Prize Details

There will be 1,700 winning numbers in total.

Prize Category Amount Before Tax Number of Winners 1st Prize Rs 1,500,000 1 2nd Prize Rs 500,000 3 3rd Prize Rs 9,300 1,696

The combined gross value of all prizes in the draw is Rs 18,292,800.

The first-prize winner will receive Rs 1.5 million before tax, while three second-prize winners will each receive Rs 500,000 before deductions.

Rs 750 Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2026

The four scheduled Rs 750 draws for 2026 are:

Draw No. Date City 105 January 15, 2026 Peshawar 106 April 15, 2026 Quetta 107 July 15, 2026 Lahore 108 October 15, 2026 Rawalpindi

Rs 750 Prize Bond Taxes

Prize Amount Filer Net Non-Filer Net 1st Prize Rs 1,500,000 Rs 1,275,000 Rs 1,050,000 2nd Prize Rs 500,000 Rs 425,000 Rs 350,000 3rd Prize Rs 9,300 Rs 7,905 Rs 6,510

Bondholders should check the issue date of their Rs 750 certificates before the October draw. A 60-day shut period applies to prize bonds. Generally, a bond must have been issued at least 60 days before the draw to participate.

For the October 15, 2026 draw, the approximate eligibility cutoff is August 16, 2026. Anyone who purchased an Rs 750 bond shortly before the draw should therefore verify its issue date before expecting it to participate.

Previous Rs 750 Prize Bond Winners

Draw 107 — July 15, 2026, Lahore

The first-prize winning number was:

976106 — Rs 1,500,000

The three second-prize numbers were:

350211

604285

607262

Each second-prize number carried a gross prize of Rs 500,000.

Draw 106 — April 15, 2026, Quetta

The first-prize winner was:

560977 — Rs 1,500,000

The second-prize numbers were:

012592

152138

924818

Each second-prize winner received Rs 500,000 before tax.

Draw 105 — January 15, 2026, Peshawar

The first-prize number was:

809258 — Rs 1,500,000

The three second-prize winning numbers were:

488890

746418

748328

Each second-prize winner was entitled to Rs 500,000 before tax.

Complete third-prize lists for these draws contain 1,696 winning numbers per draw.

Check 750 Prize Bond Draw 108 Results

After the draw, holders can check their bond numbers against the published winning list. The results can be checked through National Savings channels and various prize-bond result websites. Online checking tools can also be useful for people who need to search several bond numbers.

However, winners should verify any result against the official winning list before starting the claim process.

How to Claim a Prize Bond Prize

A winning bondholder generally needs the original prize bond along with the required identification and claim documents.

Commonly required documents include:

Original winning prize bond

CNIC

Copy of CNIC

Required claim form

Signed copy of the winning bond, where applicable

Prize claims can generally be submitted three to four working days after the draw, once the relevant results and processing arrangements are available.

Prize money can generally be claimed for up to six years from the date of the draw. The location where a prize can be claimed depends on the amount of the prize and the applicable procedures. Smaller prizes may be handled through National Savings Centres and authorized banks, while larger prizes generally require processing through relevant State Bank of Pakistan offices.