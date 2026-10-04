750 Prize Bond Draw 108 October 2026 Balloting, Winners Update

Rs750 Prize Bond Draw 108 is scheduled for October 15, 2026, in Rawalpindi. It will be final scheduled draw of Rs 750 prize bond denomination in 2026.
The draw is being conducted as part of the annual prize-bond schedule followed by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Central Directorate of National Savings. A total of 1,700 winning numbers will be selected in the draw. The top prize will be worth Rs15Lac, while three winners will receive Rs 500,000 each. A further 1,696 numbers will qualify for the third prize of Rs 9,300 each.
Rs 750 Prize Bond Draw#108
- Draw Number: 108
- Prize Bond: Rs 750
- Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026
- City: Rawalpindi
- First Prize: Rs 1,500,000
- Second Prize: Rs 500,000 each
- Third Prize: Rs 9,300 each
Rs 750 Prize Bond Draw 108 Prize Details
There will be 1,700 winning numbers in total.
|Prize Category
|Amount Before Tax
|Number of Winners
|1st Prize
|Rs 1,500,000
|1
|2nd Prize
|Rs 500,000
|3
|3rd Prize
|Rs 9,300
|1,696
The combined gross value of all prizes in the draw is Rs 18,292,800.
The first-prize winner will receive Rs 1.5 million before tax, while three second-prize winners will each receive Rs 500,000 before deductions.
Rs 750 Prize Bond Draw Schedule 2026
The four scheduled Rs 750 draws for 2026 are:
|Draw No.
|Date
|City
|105
|January 15, 2026
|Peshawar
|106
|April 15, 2026
|Quetta
|107
|July 15, 2026
|Lahore
|108
|October 15, 2026
|Rawalpindi
Rs 750 Prize Bond Taxes
|Prize
|Amount
|Filer Net
|Non-Filer Net
|1st Prize
|Rs 1,500,000
|Rs 1,275,000
|Rs 1,050,000
|2nd Prize
|Rs 500,000
|Rs 425,000
|Rs 350,000
|3rd Prize
|Rs 9,300
|Rs 7,905
|Rs 6,510
Bondholders should check the issue date of their Rs 750 certificates before the October draw. A 60-day shut period applies to prize bonds. Generally, a bond must have been issued at least 60 days before the draw to participate.
For the October 15, 2026 draw, the approximate eligibility cutoff is August 16, 2026. Anyone who purchased an Rs 750 bond shortly before the draw should therefore verify its issue date before expecting it to participate.
Previous Rs 750 Prize Bond Winners
Draw 107 — July 15, 2026, Lahore
The first-prize winning number was:
976106 — Rs 1,500,000
The three second-prize numbers were:
- 350211
- 604285
- 607262
Each second-prize number carried a gross prize of Rs 500,000.
Draw 106 — April 15, 2026, Quetta
The first-prize winner was:
560977 — Rs 1,500,000
The second-prize numbers were:
- 012592
- 152138
- 924818
Each second-prize winner received Rs 500,000 before tax.
Draw 105 — January 15, 2026, Peshawar
The first-prize number was:
809258 — Rs 1,500,000
The three second-prize winning numbers were:
- 488890
- 746418
- 748328
Each second-prize winner was entitled to Rs 500,000 before tax.
Complete third-prize lists for these draws contain 1,696 winning numbers per draw.
Check 750 Prize Bond Draw 108 Results
After the draw, holders can check their bond numbers against the published winning list. The results can be checked through National Savings channels and various prize-bond result websites. Online checking tools can also be useful for people who need to search several bond numbers.
However, winners should verify any result against the official winning list before starting the claim process.
1500 Prize Bond Full Winners List PDF Download – 17 August 2026
How to Claim a Prize Bond Prize
A winning bondholder generally needs the original prize bond along with the required identification and claim documents.
Commonly required documents include:
- Original winning prize bond
- CNIC
- Copy of CNIC
- Required claim form
- Signed copy of the winning bond, where applicable
Prize claims can generally be submitted three to four working days after the draw, once the relevant results and processing arrangements are available.
Prize money can generally be claimed for up to six years from the date of the draw. The location where a prize can be claimed depends on the amount of the prize and the applicable procedures. Smaller prizes may be handled through National Savings Centres and authorized banks, while larger prizes generally require processing through relevant State Bank of Pakistan offices.