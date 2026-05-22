PARIS/LAHORE – Pakistani-born fashion entrepreneur Mehmood Bhatti, long celebrated as a self-made success in Paris, has been convicted of tax fraud and aggravated money laundering, bringing an abrupt end to decades of carefully crafted public acclaim.

Bhatti appeared before the Paris Court of Appeals and pleaded guilty to offences linked to his business activities between 2009 and 2014. He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, fined €150,000, banned from managing companies for 10 years, and ordered to forfeit luxury assets, including three Jaguar vehicles and high-end watches.

Investigators said Bhatti routed funds through a UAE-based company to support an extravagant lifestyle, far removed from the modest image he presented publicly. Once lauded in Pakistan as a symbol of overseas success and philanthropy, Bhatti moved in elite political and business circles and received state-level honours.

Le Monde journalists Laura Motet and Clément Guillou reported that Bhatti’s reputation was largely built on self-promotion, with little verifiable evidence supporting his claims of business achievements. The façade began to crumble following an investigative documentary and subsequent reporting by the newspaper.

Bhatti’s case is a stark reminder that public applause can arrive long before the facts are fully known, and that glamour and influence can be expertly manufactured.