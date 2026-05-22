PDMA warns of severe heatwave across Punjab during Eidul Azha holidays

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a heatwave alert for the province during the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays, warning residents of moderate to severe high temperatures from May 25 to 31.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted that a high-pressure system will develop in the upper atmosphere on May 25 and strengthen on May 26, driving temperatures above normal across Punjab.

In northern and central districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, and Faisalabad, maximum temperatures are expected to rise 5–7°C above average, reaching 42–45°C.

Southern districts, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Pakpattan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sargodha, Joharabad, Khushab, Mianwali, Noor Pur Thal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, and Sahiwal, may experience highs of 47–50°C. Night temperatures are also expected to remain elevated.

PDMA has urged the public, especially children, women, and the elderly, to take precautions during peak daylight hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., stay hydrated, and avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. Farmers have been advised to manage crops and livestock carefully, while electricity and water usage are expected to rise.

District administrations and line departments have been instructed to ensure round-the-clock staffing in DEOCs, coordinate with PDMA for a unified response, and disseminate timely safety information through electronic and social media.