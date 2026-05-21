Pakistan’s forex reserves cross $22.5b after IMF tranche boost

ISLAMABAD – After receiving a $1.2 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan’s official foreign exchange reserves have crossed $17 billion, while the country’s total reserves have reached $22.5885 billion.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stood at $22.5885 billion as of May 15, 2026, while reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $17.0810 billion.

The statement said that net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.5075 billion, taking the country’s overall reserves to $22.5885 billion.

The State Bank said that during the week ending May 15, 2026, its foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.2140 billion to $17.0810 billion due to inflows received under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), as well as proceeds from Panda Bonds issuance.

It was further stated that some external debt repayments were also made during the period.