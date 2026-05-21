Cdf Munir Vows Continued National Resolve In Fight Against Terrorism

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir said the war against terrorism will continue with the full strength of the nation.

According to the ISPR, a prestigious military awards ceremony was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to honor officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the ceremony as the chief guest and presented awards to the families of martyrs, officers, and soldiers in recognition of extraordinary bravery during operations and distinguished services to the country.

During the ceremony, 50 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 12 Tamgha-e-Basalat awards were conferred. Posthumous awards were received by the families of martyrs with great dignity and honor.

Paying tribute to the martyrs and war heroes, the Field Marshal said they are the nation’s everlasting pride, and their honor and sacrifices are a sacred trust for every Pakistani. He added that the country’s peace and security are the result of their great sacrifices and selfless devotion to duty.

He also praised the resilience, dignity, and steadfastness of the families of martyrs, acknowledging their unmatched sacrifices and unwavering commitment to the homeland.

The Chief of Defence Forces further lauded the operational readiness and unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies in their ongoing efforts against terrorists, reaffirming that the fight against terrorism will continue with full national strength until lasting peace and stability are achieved across the country.