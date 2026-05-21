Sadia Khan turns heads at Cannes with Show-Stopping Fashion Look

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani actress and model Sadia Khan delivered show-stopping red carpet moment at Cannes Film Festival, as she stepped into prestigious style arenas with unmatched elegance and vibrant persona.

Arriving at Cannes, Khuda aur Muhabbat star turned French Riviera into her runway, dazzling in custom couture creation by celebrated designer Gaby Charbachy. The striking black strapless gown featured meticulously hand-beaded bodice that seamlessly flowed into a dramatic architectural pale pink silk overskirt, creating a bold yet ethereal silhouette that drew immediate fashion-world praise.

Her poised walk through the Carlton Hotel corridor, followed by a golden-hour photo call along the Riviera, further elevated her presence into one of the festival’s standout visual moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima Sadia Khan (@sadiakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima Sadia Khan (@sadiakhanofficial)

Khan, widely recognized for her performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat, called the milestone as deeply emotional and surreal, sharing her reflections on Instagram: “Stepping into a moment I once only imagined. Feeling grateful, glamorous, emotional, and completely present in every second of it.” She went on to call the experience “one of the most beautiful moments” of her life, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to represent Pakistan on such a globally revered platform.

Her appearance quickly sparked a wave of admiration across social media, where fans and fashion critics praised her refined styling, commanding screen presence, and classic film-star aura.\.

Sadia’s dazzling Cannes moment also adds to landmark year for Pakistani representation at festival, joining fellow star Sanam Saeed and designer Hussain Rehar, all contributing to a strong and stylish South Asian presence on the global red carpet stage.