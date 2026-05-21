Gerry’s dnata at center of Rs2.7 billion Karachi airport iPhone smuggling scandal as FBR probes case

KARACHI – Authorities uncovered major smuggling and cargo fraud case at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport involving alleged illegal clearance of high-value electronics like iPhones, laptops, and iPads.

The ground-handling company Gerry’s dnata is under scrutiny for reportedly using fake gate passes and bypassing customs procedures, causing billions in losses and leading to arrests and recovery orders.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) called it one of most extensive cargo fraud operations ever detected at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, allegedly involving the illegal clearance of luxury electronic goods worth millions.

FBR slapped staggering Rs2.7 billion penalty on the company as investigators allege high-value items including iPhones, MacBooks, laptops, and iPads were systematically taken out of the airport without proper customs clearance. The operation reportedly relied on fake gate passes to bypass security and customs controls.

The probe reveals lapses, including concealment of airway bills, manipulation and deletion of official records, and use of fraudulent documentation to facilitate illegal movement of goods.

Authorities also ordered recovery of Rs221 million in unpaid customs duties and taxes after confirming that multiple consignments were removed from the airport without declarations or tax payments.

Officials said the case exposes ‘serious violations of customs laws,’ and several employees as well as officials are now under active investigation. So far, eight suspects have been arrested, including five staff members of the ground-handling company.

One female employee reportedly confessed during interrogation that she issued fake gate passes under instructions from senior supervisors, suggesting a deeper internal network. A detained cargo agent has further alleged the existence of an organized smuggling syndicate operating for several years, pointing to possible long-term systemic abuse of airport clearance systems.