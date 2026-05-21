Pakistan Railways announces 3 special trains amid passenger influx on Eid ul Azha 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways on Thursday announced major travel facilitation plan ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, introducing three special Eid trains to manage an expected huge influx of passengers, particularly as the country continues to face fuel crisis and rising travel costs.

Officials said the special arrangement is aimed at easing pressure on road transport, where high fuel prices and limited availability have already pushed thousands of travelers toward rail travel this Eid season.

Special Eid Trains

Route Departure Date Quetta – Karachi May 23 Karachi – Pindi May 24 Karachi – Lahore May 25

Each train will consist of 7 to 8 coaches, with authorities expecting heavy bookings and overcrowding due to peak Eid travel demand.

Peshawar has reportedly been excluded from the Eid special train network for the first time. No special Eid trains have been scheduled to or from Peshawar, including routes from Karachi, Lahore, or Quetta.

This omission has raised concerns among travelers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who may face additional challenges amid already strained transportation options during the festive rush.

As Eid approaches, Pakistan Railways’ special operations are expected to play a critical role in managing nationwide travel chaos, especially as fuel shortages and high costs push more passengers toward trains than ever before.