Saggian Operation: Citizens, jounalists allege violence in presence of AC Humaira Shah

LAHORE – An anti-encroachment operation near Saggian cattle market in Tehsil Ravi continued under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Humaira Shah, and clips surfaced online with eyewitnesses alleging excessive use of force against citizens and media personnel amid resistance from locals.

The incident occurred in Tehsil Ravi as serious allegations surfaced against the anti-encroachment operation conducted near the Saggian cattle market, where Assistant Commissioner Humaira Shah was present. Videos doing rounds on social media triggered outrage, with citizens and media personnel claiming they were subjected to severe mistreatment during the operation.

یہ محترمہ اسسٹنٹ کمشنر راوی ٹاون حمیرا شاہ ہیں۔

محترمہ کی موجودگی میں پٹرول پمپ کے مینجر کو کس طرح تھپڑ رسید کرتے ہوئے کالے ڈالے میں پھینکا جا رہا ہے۔پھر ایک غریب کے بچے نے کالے ڈالے سے اترنے کی کوشش کی۔اس پر کس طرح تھپڑوں کی بارش کی جا رہی ہے۔اگر کوئی جرم کیا بھی ہے تو قانونی… pic.twitter.com/hygUSlsPad — Farid khan (@FaridKhan85) May 21, 2026

The situation escalated during the encroachment clearance drive on Saggian Road when individuals were allegedly handled with extreme force. Witnesses claim that people were “picked up and thrown into vehicles like cattle,” while several individuals were reportedly subjected to punches, kicks, and slaps. Those present described an atmosphere of fear and chaos, saying citizens were not given any opportunity to speak or present their side.

A spokesperson for the district administration said the operation started only after citizens allegedly attacked enforcement team. However, officials reportedly did not provide further clarification or a detailed explanation regarding the claim, leaving key questions unanswered and fueling further controversy.

During the operation, a reporter from a private TV channel attempted to question Assistant Commissioner Humaira Shah about the ongoing anti-encroachment drive. Instead of engaging with the media, it is alleged that she signaled personnel from MCL (Metropolitan Corporation Lahore) and the PERA Force, after which the media team was allegedly roughed up.

The incident sparked anger online, with multiple videos showing what users describe as scenes of heavy-handed action and confrontation. Public reaction has been intense, with widespread criticism emerging across social media platforms.

Citizens and journalists are now demanding an immediate, transparent investigation into the incident and calling for accountability of all officials involved.