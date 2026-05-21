Uk Radio Mistakenly Announces Death Of King Charles Iii

British radio station Radio Caroline apologized after a technical glitch mistakenly triggered an automated emergency broadcast announcing the death of King Charles III.

The station explained that due to the computer malfunction, the emergency protocol for announcing the monarch’s death was activated, resulting in the false broadcast.

Following the error, the station temporarily went off air.

“Due to a computer error at our main studio the Death of a Monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (19 May), mistaken ly announcing that HM the King had passed away,” read the official statement.

“Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology.”

Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen’s, and now the King’s, Christmas Message and we hope to do so for many years to come.

“We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused,” it said.