Three killed in ‘hate-driven’ shooting at Islamic centre in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – A deadly shooting occurred at the Islamic Center in San Diego, California, resulting in multiple casualties.

A security guard lost his life while attempting to protect the mosque, and several others were injured.

According to US media reports, three people lost their lives in the attack while the two suspected gunmen were also found dead.

Police confirmed that both attackers, described as minors, opened fire inside the mosque but were neutralized, and the situation is now under control.

Authorities have suggested that the shooting may have been a hate-motivated crime. The mosque, the largest Islamic center in the area, regularly hosts daily prayers for up to 5,000 worshippers, educational programs, and religious seminars. It also houses the Al-Rashid School.

The mosque administration confirmed the death of the security guard, though his identity has not yet been released. Imam Tahah Hasni stated that children inside the center were unharmed during the attack.