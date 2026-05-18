Two US military jets collide mid-air during Idaho Air Show [VIDEO]

Two US Navy fighter jets collided mid-air during an air show in Idaho, leaving both aircraft destroyed.

The incident occurred near Mountain Home Air Force Base, approximately two miles from the facility.

The planes, identified as EA-18G Growlers, were involved in the collision on Sunday. All four pilots aboard the aircraft successfully ejected and are reported safe.\

BREAKING: Two US Navy fighter jets have just had a MID-AIR COLLISION during the air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho It appears all four crew members punched out of the aircraft, which then fell to the ground and exploded. Pray for the crew. Their conditions are… pic.twitter.com/GtxiINwIk9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2026



Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Following the collision, Mountain Home Air Force Base was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Officials have not released further details regarding the condition of the pilots or the timeline for resuming base operations.